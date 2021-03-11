Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Trading Up 5.4%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.48. 353,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 272,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.65 million, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

