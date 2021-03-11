Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 6,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,065. The company has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

