Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 245,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,065. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $389.14 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

