EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 388,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 433,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

