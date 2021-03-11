Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.72.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 283,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 525,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 271,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

