Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 103.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

NYSE EXR opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

