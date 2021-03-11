Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

EXPR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 546,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,952,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $244.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

