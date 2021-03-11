eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $932,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,954,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,114,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $90.00.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

