Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,835,000 after buying an additional 570,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 247,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,945. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

