Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,742 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

