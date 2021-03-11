Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,467 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,826,000 after buying an additional 164,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

