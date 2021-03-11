Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolent Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

