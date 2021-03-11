Evogene Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evogene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 73,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $2,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

