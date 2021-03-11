Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Trading 18.9% Higher

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price traded up 18.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.70. 18,513,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 4,669,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

