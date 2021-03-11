Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $93.68 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,490,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,943,747,608 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

