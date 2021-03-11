Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Issues Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVLO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

