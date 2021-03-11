Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $519.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

