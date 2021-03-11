Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EUTLF has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

EUTLF stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

