Etrion (ETX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

TSE:ETX traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$138.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03. Etrion has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.62.

Etrion Company Profile

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

