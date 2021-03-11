Etrion (ETX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.
TSE:ETX traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$138.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03. Etrion has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.62.
Etrion Company Profile
