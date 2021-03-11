EtherGem Reaches Market Cap of $362,399.40 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. EtherGem has a market cap of $362,399.40 and $5,830.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00726644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

