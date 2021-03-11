ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Holdings Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.