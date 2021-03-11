Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,732. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,917 shares of company stock worth $1,845,196. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

