Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

