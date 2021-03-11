EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

