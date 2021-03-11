EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

