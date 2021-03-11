Enzyme Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.00698790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036042 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

