Entravision Communications (EVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Entravision Communications to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $296.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

