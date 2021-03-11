Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.38

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

