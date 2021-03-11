Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC set a C$1.40 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.10.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.43 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The stock has a market cap of C$231.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.