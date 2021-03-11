Enecuum (ENQ) Price Tops $0.0439 on Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $548,953.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,136,378 coins and its circulating supply is 161,636,371 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

