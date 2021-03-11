ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Up 8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 1,499,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,926,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.
About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
