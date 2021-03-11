ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Up 8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 1,499,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,926,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

