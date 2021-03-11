Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $33.78 million and $545,251.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00416865 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005217 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.66 or 0.06172129 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

