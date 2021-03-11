Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley Sells 41,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,683.

Shares of TSE EDR traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.25. 619,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.25. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.