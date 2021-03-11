Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Embraer worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Embraer by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Embraer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

