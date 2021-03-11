Elysian Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $129,643.68 and approximately $91,269.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

