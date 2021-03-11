Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 58,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,589.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,490. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.