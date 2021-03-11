electroCore (ECOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. electroCore has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.63.

Get electroCore alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.