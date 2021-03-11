Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 242,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 295,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

