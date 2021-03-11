Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 242,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 295,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
