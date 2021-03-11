eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 5.4%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $53.80. 1,160,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,558,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist reduced their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth $55,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

