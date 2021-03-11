Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Hits $0.0103

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $157,908.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.13 or 0.00709612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

