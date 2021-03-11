EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 580.3% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDRVF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

