Editas Medicine’s (EDIT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

