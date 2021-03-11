Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.