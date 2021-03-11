Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $27.11 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,109,000. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

NYSE DE traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.18. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $363.31. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

