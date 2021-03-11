Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $12.57 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 243,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,351,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

