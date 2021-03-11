Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $308.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.