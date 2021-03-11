Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 26,911 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.24. 51,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

