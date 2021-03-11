Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,552,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,457,139. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.