Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 74,523 SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.11% of SINA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SINA by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth $22,160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. SINA Co. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

