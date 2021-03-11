Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 6,111 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,111 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,663 shares of company stock worth $27,827,406. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $356.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.27, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.